KCPD looking for missing man not seen since Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Monday.

According to the police, 73-year-old Charles O. Bessenbacher was last seen at 10 a.m. on Nov. 14 in the 4000 block of Chestnut Ave.

The police say that Mr. Bessenbacher is known to frequent the area of E. 22nd Street and Charlotte Street.

He is described as being a white man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and who weighs 132 pounds. He has white hair, but is balding. He has hazel eyes and wears black glasses.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a camouflaged vest, blue jeans, and black boots.

The police say that Mr. Bessenbacher has medical conditions that require him to take medication.

If you know where he is, you are asked to call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5220.

