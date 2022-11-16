KCKPD looking for missing woman not seen since last Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is looking for a missing 61-year-old woman who has not been seen since last Tuesday.

According to the police, Joannie Wilcox left a home in the 4100 block of N. 74th St. at 9 p.m. on Nov. 8. That is near Washington High School.

She left without her personal belongings and she has a medical condition that requires prescription medication. As such, her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

She is described as being a white woman who is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and who weighs 100 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing dark pants, a t-shirt, and a tan blanket.

If you have seen her or know where she is, you are asked to call 911 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

