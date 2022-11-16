Aging & Style
KC Crime Stoppers: Eddie Naugle

Eddie Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers stated Eddie Naugle is wanted on a Clay County warrant for a sex offender registration violation.

He is also wanted on a Jackson County warrant for child molestation. 

Naugle’s last known address was in Sugar Creek, Missouri, but his current whereabouts were unknown, as of Wednesday morning. 

Naugle is described as a 34-year-old white male, 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is said to weigh 160 pounds.

