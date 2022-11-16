Aging & Style
Kansas Dems. remain committed to passage of medical marijuana legislation

FILE - Kansas House Minority Leader Tom Sawyer (D) speaks at Democratic Caucus. (Feb. 9, 2021)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ top Democrat in the House remains committed to the passage of medical marijuana legislation in the upcoming session.

Kansas House Democratic Leader Tom Sawyer (D-Wichita) says an additional day for the interim committee on medical marijuana has been approved instead of the previously requested two days.

“Quite simply, I don’t believe this is enough,” Rep. Sawyer said. “The voters have been clear time and time again that legalizing medical marijuana is a top policy priority, and I couldn’t agree with them more. Delaying and dismissing the issue is unresponsive and does little to help the legislature pass sound policy.”

Sawyer indicated that he remains fully committed to a bipartisan partnership to help “pass a bill that will become law next year.”

