Kansas City police enforce citations for illegal car sideshows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - After writing 33 citations at an illegal car sideshow on Sunday, Kansas City police released a PSA on Monday to announce they are stepping up enforcement against dangerous car stunts on busy streets.

According to Kansas City police, approximately 90 vehicles were involved in a car sideshow on Sunday that blocked streets and put spectators, other drivers, and pedestrians at risk.

Bystander videos shared online since 2020 have captured car sideshows near Union Station, on busy stretches of I-70, and on populated downtown Kansas City streets near entertainment districts.

“It’s a nationwide issue,” Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Capt. Leslie Foreman said. “We’ve seen an increase since about 2020 in Kansas City.”

On Sunday, Kansas City police issued 33 citations total and towed four vehicles after a car sideshow moved to several locations.

“One wrong thing and pedestrians or multiple spectators could get struck, injured or even killed,” Foreman said, “like we’ve had here in our city fairly recently.”

Police also recovered more than 100 spent shell casings where the car stunts took place on Sunday.

“In addition to the racing and the burnouts, there were a ridiculous amount of guns that were fired,” Foreman said.

Since June of 2020, Kansas City police have issued 70 citations for sideshows and more than 120 for spectators.

In a PSA, which the Kansas City Missouri Police Department shared on social media, they announced participating in a sideshow could end with a punishment that includes jail time.

“We are paying attention,” Foreman said. “We are actively issuing tickets.”

Kansas City police patrol commanders are meeting Thursday to review current ordinances and make recommendations for future prevention and enforcement efforts.

Also read:

Family, friends gather on Sept. 5 to remember 19-year-old killed while watching sideshow

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.