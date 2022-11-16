High number of deer-related crashes reported in Kansas City region

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement officials in Kansas and Missouri are warning of a seasonal increase in deer-related crashes.

On Thursday, the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office said it had responded to 150 vehicle crashes this year. Nearly half of them have been car vs. deer crashes.

Early November is rutting season for deer in Kansas and Missouri. Lt. Glenn Cannizzaro with the Kansas Department of Parks and Wildlife said the preoccupation with mating often makes deer more mobile and less cautious.

“You might see them near open areas like golf courses or parks,” Cannizzaro said. “But, they can be anywhere. The inner city, rural areas of the state, rural areas of the county.”

Sgt. Andy Bell with Missouri State Highway Patrol said the state has seen just over 1,000 deer-related crashes in the last 60 days. That’s roughly the same pace as the same time period last year. In 2021, there were 1,300 car vs. deer incidents and 150 of those caused injuries.

MSHP recommends relying on brakes to avoid a collision with a deer, rather than swerving.

Sgt. Bell said changing lanes could put a driver at a greater risk of injury, hitting another vehicle, or going into a ditch. He said a direct collision with a deer is often safer than veering.

“These crashes are serious,” Bell said. “Put all those distractions aside. Always wear your seatbelt and don’t swerve when you see that deer.”

On Tuesday, a KCK woman died after hitting a deer in Platte County.

State Farm Insurance lists Missouri as #16 in the country for deer collisions. Kansas is ranked at #18.

