FORECAST: KC in store for cloudy, cold Wednesday

By Erin Little
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Another wave of cloud cover with some additional light snowflakes will move into Kansas City heading into Wednesday. We do not expect any additional accumulation with snow, but some will see more flakes during the day Wednesday. You can also expect clouds and more cold air. High temperatures will remain well below normal the rest of this week, with highs in the 30s.

