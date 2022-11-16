FORECAST: 30s Wednesday, but with a wind chill

We continue to develop high pressure across the area. However, a frontal boundary just to the northwest begins to strengthen and interact with the Missouri River Valley within the next 24 hours. This means we will keep clear skies Wednesday, along with the pull of cold air from up north and breezy conditions. Temperatures barely reach above the freezing mark Wednesday afternoon.

We will increase the temperature with the approach of a front Thursday, which will allow high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. By the end of the day, a small opportunity for scattered light snow or a rain/snow mix is possible, which will extend into the overnight. As we wake up Friday morning, temperatures are expected to drop into the middle teens, with breezy conditions out of the north. Windchill temperatures are expected to range between 5 and 8 degrees, mainly between 6 and 8 a.m. That afternoon, sunny skies will take over, and temperatures only make it to the middle and upper 20s.

We will quickly rebound temperatures to the lower 40s by the end of the weekend, and even seasonal temperatures are expected by next Tuesday and Wednesday in the lower 50s. This is due to a new approaching area of low pressure, which will bring another opportunity for rainfall Thursday and Friday of next week.

