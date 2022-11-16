Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

D’Moi Hodge scores 30; Missouri routs SIU Edwardsville 105-80

Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound...
Missouri's Sean East II, left, and SIU-Edwardsville's Lamar Wright, right, vie for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — D’Moi Hodge scored 17 of his 30 points in the first half and Missouri routed SIU Edwardsville 105-80 on Tuesday night.

Hodge, a 6-foot-4 transfer from Cleveland State, finished 11-of-19 shooting from the floor, grabbed seven rebounds and had three assists and four steals. Sean East II scored 14 points for Missouri (4-0). Kobe Brown added 12 points, and Tre Gomillion and Isiaih Mosley each had 10.

The Tigers shot 60% (43 of 72 ) from the field, forced 21 turnovers and finished with 22 assists. They are the only team in the NCAA to post 20-plus assists in their first four contests this season. East led with five assists and eight others had at least one.

Ray’Sean Taylor scored 16 points and Jalen Hodge had 14 to lead SIU Edwardsville (1-2).

The Tigers pulled away in the last five minutes of the first half with a 13-3 run for a 52-31 halftime advantage. They nearly doubled the lead 10 minutes into the second, leading 86-45. Hodge scored 11 points during the stretch, making three 3s and a one-handed dunk.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) drives around Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, center, during the...
Wilson has career-high 25 points as No. 6 Kansas rallies to beat No. 7 Duke 69-64
The statement included two artist renderings of what the Royals want their future stadium to...
John Sherman reveals plans to move Royals from Kauffman Stadium, explore new ballpark
Downtown baseball in Kansas City may become a reality sometime in the coming years.
Royals preliminary plan for a $2 billion downtown stadium
With barely more than a week before Thanksgiving, Chiefs DE Frank Clark took a moment on...
Frank Clark gets involved in turkey giveaway