Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Disney World to raise ticket prices, introduce park-specific pricing

Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.
Walt Disney World announced that ticket prices for guests are going up starting in December.(Craig Adderley from Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney World ticket prices are increasing next month.

The Florida theme park announced it would be raising prices starting Dec. 8 along with park-specific pricing for one-day, one-park tickets.

The Magic Kingdom will be the most expensive of the parks on the busier days. Disney said that’s because of the Magic Kingdom’s incredible demand for being the most-visited theme park in the world.

Epcot and Hollywood Studios will also have different price ranges depending on the date and demand.

However, Disney’s Animal Kingdom is keeping its current prices.

Pricing for Disney’s Park Hopper tickets, which allow admission to multiple parks on the same day, will vary by date and demand.

In addition, Disney said the price of most annual passes for its Florida parks is also increasing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle...
Video: Driver rescued after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he is proposing the rule to protect kids from...
Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule
In a multi-page statement posted Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the Royals...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden calls ‘emergency’ meeting after missile hits Poland
Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes