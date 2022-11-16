Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Caught on camera: Security guard subdues gunman wielding AR-15

Security video captured a New York security guard confronting a gunman at a methadone clinic. (SOURCE: WBKW)
By Yoselin Person
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) – A New York state security guard is being praised for taking heroic actions in a confrontation with a man armed with an AR-15 caught on video.

The doors of the Hispanics United 0f Buffalo are back open after security guard Reynaldo Beckford jumped into action to stop a man who was armed with an AR-15.

“When I turned, I saw in the corner of my eye... the person and the rifle. That’s all I saw,” Beckford said. “At that moment, I took a look at the person and I couldn’t believe what was happening.”

Beckford said he’s been in the security industry for more than 20 years, and when he had a close encounter with the gunman, he went into survival mode.

“I had him and the rifle; I was saying, ‘Jesus, Jesus, Jesus,’” he said. “And that’s when he turned back and stopped fighting for a while. Then the other security guard started coming down the stairs.”

Beckford said the gunman wouldn’t take his finger off the trigger, so everyone had to put up a fight.

The video caught the moment the guards tackled the suspect to take his gun.

“I would be lying if I said to you I wasn’t scared for my life,” Beckford said. “And the first thing that flashed through my mind was my baby, who just turned three years old.”

Beckford said he doesn’t want to label himself a hero. Instead, he said he was just a man doing his job.

“That’s the business I’m in. To save and protect, and that’s exactly what I did,” he said.

Attorney John Flynn said the suspect, 48-year-old Jeremy Griffin, is now facing a number of charges.

“Two security guards and two civilians took nothing less than a heroic action,” he said. “They did not worry about their safety of themselves. They were concerned about the safety of the people around them.”

Beckford said he would consider therapy after the incident but was glad everything turned out OK.

“Nobody lost their life, nobody got hurt, and to God be the glory,” Beckford said.

The clinic said it is looking into increasing security.

Copyright 2022 WBKW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle...
Video: Driver rescued after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he is proposing the rule to protect kids from...
Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule
Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital.
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside courthouse
In a multi-page statement posted Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the Royals...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is gearing up for its annual holiday distribution for...
Major roadblock stands in way of Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s annual distribution