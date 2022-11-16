2 injured in 4-vehicle accident on I-435 in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident on westbound I-435 in Overland Park on Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. just east of Roe Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people had to be taken to the hospital.

At last check, one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

As of about 9:45 p.m., all the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

Watch KCTV5 News This Morning for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.