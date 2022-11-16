Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

2 injured in 4-vehicle accident on I-435 in Overland Park

A view of the scene via a KC Scout camera.
A view of the scene via a KC Scout camera.(KC Scout)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people were injured in a four-vehicle accident on westbound I-435 in Overland Park on Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. just east of Roe Avenue.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash. Two people had to be taken to the hospital.

At last check, one was in critical condition and the other was in stable condition.

As of about 9:45 p.m., all the westbound lanes of the interstate were closed. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

Watch KCTV5 News This Morning for any updates.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle...
Video: Driver rescued after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft says he is proposing the rule to protect kids from...
Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule
Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital.
Family wants murder charges after senior punched, stomped inside courthouse
In a multi-page statement posted Tuesday, Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman said the Royals...
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The Johnson County Christmas Bureau is gearing up for its annual holiday distribution for...
Major roadblock stands in way of Johnson County Christmas Bureau’s annual distribution