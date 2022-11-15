Teachers encourage parents to play an active role in child’s education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - When parents play an active role in their child’s education, it helps set them up for success. Educators encourage parents to be involved in their child’s school for national education week.

When it comes to learning, parents are their child’s first teachers. Educators encourage parents to get involved at school because studies show it can make a big difference. Research shows that parental involvement in schools improves achievement, reduces absenteeism, and restores confidence among parents in their children’s education.

“It’s always a benefit to the child and the teacher when the parents are involved,” said middle school math teacher Laura Mullins. ”It helps us come together to support the child at school and home, and I just think, in general, there’s a lot more success for kids when there’s a teamwork approach to educating the children.”

You can play an active role in your child’s learning experience by reading to your child regularly. Studies attest to the countless benefits of reading to a child’s development. It improves their social, cognitive, and emotional growth. Make sure and read a quick story before heading to bed. Ask your child about what they learned at school and help them with their homework. This will help you get a first-hand look at what your child is learning and teach your kids to prioritize their education.

If you want to be more active in your child’s education, you can call the school office and find ways to get plugged in.

