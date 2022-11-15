Aging & Style
Pet of the Day: Anakin

This 3-year-old is sweet as can be but has somehow been at our shelter for over 100 days.
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Anakin! This 3-year-old is sweet as can be but has somehow been at our shelter for more than 100 days.

Anakin doesn’t ask for much! He just wants a safe, warm place to take plenty of naps and snuggle up next to you for some pets.

However, Anakin is a little more traditional and would like to take things slowly at first in order to build a lasting bond.

Anakin would prefer a home with no feline siblings but would love a doggy best friend. He just requests to meet any canine siblings before going home.

This boy is so cute, he will absolutely melt your heart and with some love and yummy treats, you’ll melt his!

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Anakin, visit him at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care.

