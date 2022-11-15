Aging & Style
Overland Park police trying to ID suspects after employee is injured in robbery

By Zoe Brown
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The Overland Park Police Department is trying to identify two suspects after an elderly employee was injured during a robbery this weekend.

According to the police, the strong-arm robbery happened on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6:43 p.m. in the 11300 block of W. 95th Street. An exact address was not provided, but that appears to be within the large shopping area that exists east of Quivira Road.

Police say that, during the robbery, the suspects ripped merchandise out of an elderly employee’s hand and broke her finder.

The two suspects then left the scene in a white Dodge Durango that is relatively new.

The police are currently trying to identify the two suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Overland Park police at 913-344-8730. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

