New terminal, new airline: KCI announces Sun Country to begin service in ‘23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first new airline to fly in and out of Kansas City International’s new terminal has been announced.

Sun Country Airlines will begin passenger service at Kansas City International Airport starting May 29, 2023. The airline is Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota-based and will be the 11th scheduled passenger air carrier at MCI, the airport stated.

“Sun Country’s decision to add Kansas City to their growing network is a testament to the strength of the KC region’s demand for travel and will bring more nonstop options to travelers looking to enjoy the Twin Cities during peak season,” director of Kansas City’s Aviation Department Pat Klein said in a statement. “Minneapolis/St. Paul has lots of great attractions that cater to people of all ages and all interests – including Mall of America, world-class museums, lakes and parks, art galleries, incredible sports, music and entertainment venues, great restaurants, breweries and so much more.”

The new KCI terminal is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.

For ticket information on Sun Country Airlines, click here.

