KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

FILE — A Kansas City, Kansas, woman died after she struck a deer while driving in Platte County.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.

The truck was disabled from the collision and blocked the roadway, the report stated. A second vehicle, a 2015 Isuzu box truck, then hit the Explorer.

Yelverton was taken to North Kansas City Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

