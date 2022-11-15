Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Huge BOGO sale on windows and patio doors ends November 25th!

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

During Renewal by Andersen’s special Countdown to Black Friday Sale, when you buy one window or patio door, you’ll get the next one 40% off! And you can get everything with no money down, no payments and no interest for 18 months. Plus, you’ll get an extra $250 off your entire project! Call 913-228-3311 to schedule a free in-home appointment. Sponsored by Renewal by Andersen.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Saint Luke’s has developed a full-time, six-week, paid training program to equip entry-level...
Hands on training program for nurses
Saint Luke’s has developed a full-time, six-week, paid training program to equip entry-level...
Hands on training program for nurses
Planning for a move isn’t all about boxes and bubble wrap. It’s important to know the costs...
Your best move ever
Planning for a move isn’t all about boxes and bubble wrap. It’s important to know the costs...
Your best move ever
KCTV5 is highlighting local nurses this November. Watch to see today’s Thankful for Nurses...
Thankful for Nurses