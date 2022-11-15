FORECAST: Snow expected into Tuesday morning

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for the 24 hours, as we track our first accumulating snowfall of the season. Moderate to even heavy bands of snow will fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. About 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected. Untreated and elevated surfaces could be slick overnight into the Tuesday morning commute. Stay connected with us via our apps. Click here to check for any closings.

