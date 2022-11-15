Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

FORECAST: Snow expected into Tuesday morning

By Erin Little
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for the 24 hours, as we track our first accumulating snowfall of the season. Moderate to even heavy bands of snow will fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. About 1 to 3 inches of snowfall is expected. Untreated and elevated surfaces could be slick overnight into the Tuesday morning commute. Stay connected with us via our apps. Click here to check for any closings.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Moderate to even heavy bands of snow will fall Monday night into Tuesday morning. About 1 to 3...
FORECAST: Snow expected into Tuesday morning
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: Snow coming Monday night/Tuesday morning
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday
FORECAST: Snow coming Monday night/Tuesday morning
Nov. 13 forecast KC
FORECAST: Chilly temps remain ahead; snowy mix possible Monday night