FORECAST: Scattered snow, rain, mist, and fog looking likely through Tuesday mid-morning

Scattered snow, rain, mist, and fog are still looking likely through the mid-morning timeframe of our Tuesday. Lower visibility and wet to slick conditions are still an issue on highways and surface streets so please take it easy commuting this morning.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark Tuesday morning and will increase to only the upper 30s and potentially low 40s this afternoon along with gusts coming out of the northwest around 20 mph. High pressure will build in behind the storm system so a clear trend will take over moving forward through the work week.

However, this will pull through cold arctic air from up north which will keep temperatures well below average. The entire week we expect temperatures to range between the upper 20s and upper 30s for daytime highs and morning lows to drop into the middle teens.

The coldest of our days is expected on Friday with morning lows around 15° and afternoon highs around 28°. With a 5-10 mph sustained wind, morning lows may feel like the single digits.

We begin increasing temperatures by the end of the weekend. Highs will bump back to the middle and upper 40s for daytime highs which still consist of 5-10° below the average for this time of year.

Our next disturbance enters in by next Wednesday night and will continue into next Thursday with around a 30% chance for rain at this time. Stay connected with us via our apps. Click here to check for any closings.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.