Drivers urged to be careful during season’s first measurable snowfall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers that even a small amount of snow on the pavement can cause slippery conditions and impact travel, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and overpasses.

They advise you to slow down and give yourself extra time, especially since this is going to be the first measurable snowfall of the season.

The media got an update from MoDOT this afternoon regarding the plan for tonight going into tomorrow. Because of the rain coming in before the snow, roads were not pre-treated with salt or brine.

As always, they will start with high-volume roads. That means interstates and four-lane, divided highways will get attention first. Then, they will work their way down to roads with lower volume.

With this being the first storm of the season, MoDOT is asking for patience as they work through equipment issues, staffing shortages and training new plow drivers.

“It’s the first storm,” said Lynelle Luther, MoDOT’s District Maintenance Engineer. “The public has to learn how to drive on the snow, and we’re working through our process. It is different when we’re moving people around, trying to cover those gaps. There’s new areas, so there’s that learning curve.”

To see if roads are covered or cleared along your route, you can head to modot.org and look at the Traveler Information Map. It can tell you if roads are covered or cleared.

MoDOT is expecting the commute Tuesday morning to be the most significant in terms of impact.

