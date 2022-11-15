Child suffers minor injuries after being hit by school bus in Peculiar

PECULIAR, Mo. (KCTV) - A child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by a school bus Tuesday morning.

According to officials, a student approached a bus as it was pulling away from a stop and it struck her feet.

“The student is fully conscious, and the injuries were not life threatening,” Bridle Ridge Elementary School principal Dr. Missy Mattingly reported.

No other injuries were reported.

