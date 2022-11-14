Two suspects charged with murder in stabbing death of Merriam man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two suspects have been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man.

Devin Darnell Braswell and John Daniel Crawford Murray were charged in Johnson County District Court in the killing of Charles Dillon of Merriam.

Merriam Police Department said officers had responded to a call the night of Oct. 21 in the 7300 block of Royalty Way. When first responders arrived at, they found Dillon dead at the scene.

Braswell was arrested Nov. 10 and was booked into Johnson County District Court. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office stated Murray was in the State of Missouri’s custody and awaiting extradition back to Kansas.

The two suspects were charged with bonds set at $1 million.

