Shortage of workers still impacting local bars, restaurants

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The COVID-19 pandemic created disruptions in the workforce that still linger today. One of the most notable is the worker shortage.

Visit any restaurant across the metro and you’ll likely see a “now hiring” sign. Even though the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low, many industries are struggling to find the staffing necessary to operate. Restaurants and bars have resorted to reducing hours by closing early, whether that’s for a day during the week or the entire weekend.

Amelie Kopler started working as a server at The Bar West Plaza nearly two years ago. Most days, she manages the entire establishment during the lunch rush and early afternoon hours. She hasn’t considered quitting, but many of her colleagues have. Kopler expressed frustration toward workers who fail to show up.

“I get real excited when there are new people hired,” Kopler said. “Then, they don’t come and I’m like ‘dang.’”

Amy Turpin is the general manager of The Bar’s four metro locations. Because of no shows and sick calls, she’s helping employees by working seven days a week.

Turpin said managing the flow of customers is vital, even if it means keeping some tables empty. Turpin was a server for several years before turning to management in her early 30s. She said the industry used to always have an abundance of employees and candidates applying for positions. Now, she might take a walk-in interview once a week at most. The stack of applications on her desk she used to pull from is nonexistent.

“You would hire five [employees] and expect to keep two,” Turpin said. “Since the pandemic, you hire five [employees] and you might get one. It’s a challenge.”

According to unemployment data from Missouri and Kansas, there aren’t as many “now hiring” signs in the metro compared to the rest of the country. In September, Kansas saw 2.6% unemployment and Missouri 2.4% unemployment.

Turpin said she’s also noticed a culture shift in the workforce.

“Before the pandemic, it would be a fight for those [weekend] shifts,” she said. “I mean, they would be begging people to give their shifts up. Now, we’re begging them to work for us. It’s crazy.”

The business is offering health, dental and vision insurance, plus PTO and referral bonuses as an incentive. The increased benefits have helped drive some interest, but job seekers are still chasing after bigger bonuses and perks.

Turpin is hiring and getting ready to open a fifth location in Prairie Village, Kansas. Hopefully, she said, they’ll have enough workers to open mid-December.

