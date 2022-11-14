Pet of the Day: Duke

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Meet Duke! Duke came to us all the way from a kill shelter in Florida, where he was euth-listed due to his age and blindness.

Duke loves to walk around the barn and absolutely LOVES his toys. He carries them everywhere and will play for hours.

Due to the fact that he’s blind and loves toys, we think maybe a home with older kids would be best just because he does sometimes accidentally nip a hand when he’s trying to grab his toy. Same with kisses, sometimes he accidentally misses and throws a little teeth in the mix but he is all sweetness with all people.

Despite being blind, he gets around really well and doesn’t let it stop him from being a great dog! So far, we think Duke might do best as an only-pet.

The other dogs spook him and he does much better on his own.

To apply, visit here.

