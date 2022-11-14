Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
School Authority
Tailgate Recipe
Stuff the Truck

Officials warn business owners of scam to change direct deposit

FILE
FILE(Pixabay)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are warning local business owners of a new scam to change direct deposit information for their employees.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office warned business owners of a new scam circulating the area in which someone will email a company claiming to be an employee and asks to change their direct deposit information.

The Sheriff’s Office indicated that the new information will likely be out of the state or even out of the country.

Officials have asked local business owners to be aware of the suspicious emails and confirm any changes with the actual employee in person instead of responding to the email.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image.
Speeding driver injured after vehicle catches fire in Leawood following crash
FILE
Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists
KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead
FILE — The grand jury indictment alleged Golubski provided protection to the other three named...
Roger Golubski, others accused in sex trafficking at KCK apartment complex