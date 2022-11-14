Aging & Style
Missouri man faces DUI charges after Texas woman dies in car accident

By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JEFFERSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A drunk driver is behind bars after causing a car accident that killed a Texas woman near Jefferson County.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log, the call came in around 10:48 pm, Saturday, Nov. 12th.

Manuel Enriquez 35, of Kansas City, Missouri was driving eastbound on U-S highway-24 when he crossed the center line and hit a car going westbound.

The driver hit was Cheyanne Branson, 23, of Diana Texas. Branson was killed in the accident

Enriquez was booked into the Jefferson County Detention Center for driving under the influence, and second-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

