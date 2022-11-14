Aging & Style
Kobe Brown leads balanced Missouri to 82-53 win over Lindenwood

Missouri's Aidan Shaw screams after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Missouri's Aidan Shaw screams after a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lindenwood, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:26 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Kobe Brown had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to lead Missouri to an 82-53 victory over Lindenwood on Sunday.

Noah Carter had a team-high 14 points and Deandre Gholston scored 11 points, as did Nick Honor.

Chris Childs scored 19 points for Lindenwood. Brandon Trimble and Keenon Cole scored 12 each.

Missouri held Lindenwood without a point in one 4 1/2-minute stretch of the second half, extending an 11-point lead to 23 points at 71-48 with 5 minutes remaining.

Missouri led 28-21 before Honor hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Carter dunked for a 36-21 lead with about 2 minutes left in the first half. The Tigers led 40-25 at the break.

Missouri shot 54% and had 23 assists on 34 made baskets. After making 16 3-pointers in a win over Penn, the Tigers made only 8 of 27 from distance against Lindenwood. Inside the arc, the Tigers hit 72% of their shots.

The Lions shot 27% and made just 5 of 24 3-pointers.

Missouri improved to 38-1 all-time against the Ohio Valley Conference.

