Kansas Air National Guard mourns the loss of one of their Airmen

In a Facebook post, the 19th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Nov. 12th, Saturday night during a tragic vehicle accident.(Credit: MGN)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In a Facebook post, the 190th Air Refueling Wing with the Kansas Air National Guard said they suffered a tragic loss of one of their own on Saturday night, Nov. 12th, during a tragic vehicle accident. They say the Airman’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

They said, “This is an extremely difficult time for all of us right now and we ask that you reach out if you need to talk. Loss affects us all differently and it is okay to grieve in your own way”.

In the post, they also said that leadership and their Coyote Care Team are actively working together to provide additional resources for Airmen and women.

If you need help or resources you can call Military OneSource: 1-800-342-9647 and the Crisis line: 988 (option 1).

Check back with 13NEWS for more details as they become available.

