‘It made me sick’: Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community.

Two months ago, Daniel Kelley was on the plane that crashed on Saturday. He is working on getting his pilot’s license.

“It’s kind of captivated me,” Kelley said. “It’s really been something I’ve kind of picked up all the time I’ve flied. It’s been an amazing experience. You just can’t get anything like that being up in the area.”

Kelley said he was stunned when heard the news about the World War 2 era planes that collided midair and crashed in Dallas.

“I just see a text from my dad...that plane we flew on at the Kansas City air show crashed. I was confused. I was shocked.”

The same B-17 plane that crashed on Saturday was in Kansas City this summer during the Garmin KC Air Show.

Steve Sirois, the owner of Callsign Brewery in North Kansas City, has been flying for nearly 30 years, many of which came in the military.

“I dropped the phone,” he said. “It made me sick.”

Sirois is a retired sergeant in the Missouri Air National Guard.

