FORECAST: Snow coming Monday night/Tuesday morning

By Greg Bennett
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) --- With two areas of low pressure situated near the Iowa and Minnesota border and within the Oklahoma and Arkansas border, we have plenty of an opportunity to pull through more cold air, building fuel from the Gulf of Mexico. The combination of these two factors will aid in bringing in rain and snow, with the potential of accumulation between 1 and 2 inches on average.

The timing of the storm system looks to start up around 5 p.m. Monday and will continue into the early afternoon of Tuesday, with a few leftover light flurry flakes to our extreme eastern counties. The bulk of our potential snow will lie between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. overnight. This does bring in a Winter Weather Advisory for the area that starts up between 8 p.m. Monday and will continue until 7 a.m. Tuesday.

With that said, please take extra caution on major highways and surface streets during the rain/snow mix tonight and into tomorrow morning’s commute. We are not expecting whiteout conditions, nor a large threat for black ice, but please stay cautious during our peak commuting hours. Once the storm system passes, we continue with mainly-clear-to-partly-cloudy skies through the rest of the work week, with temperatures well below average, featured in the 30s for daytime highs and morning lows dropping into the teens.

