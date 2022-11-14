First winter storm expected in Kansas City on late Monday, early Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- Kansas City’s first winter event of the season is expected Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

Parts of the metro area could see up to two-inches of snow, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces.

A rain and snow mix is expected to begin from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. on Monday. Moderate to heavy snow, at times, could happen from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

In terms of travel impacts, wet roads and a slushy Monday evening are expected.

