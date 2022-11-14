Farmers encouraged to use flex accounts for water usage as drought persists

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Farmers in Kansas have been encouraged to use multi-year flex accounts for their water usage as the ongoing drought persists.

As drought conditions across the Sunflower State continue, the Kansas Department of Agriculture says many farmers have struggled to keep crops alive amid scarce water supply.

The Division of Water Resources encourages water rights owners to be aware of their water use for 2022 and consider applying for a multi-year flex account if they exceeded their annual water use allocation.

Instead of operating on an annual basis with the quantity of water defined by the water right, the KDA indicated that an MYFA temporarily replaces the water right with a 5-year quantity to be used as needed in response to growing season conditions.

The Department noted that the option has been available since 2012 and provides flexibility by allowing the water right holder to exceed their annual authorized quantity in any year but restricts total pumping over a 5-year period.

To sign up for an MYFA to include the 2022 pumping season, the KDA said water rights owners should contact their regional DWR field office before the end of the year. An application is required to be filed on or before Dec. 31 of the first year of the MYFA term for which the application is made.

The KDA indicated that an MYFA is just one tool farmers can use in an effort to best manage water. In addition to the flexibility, it said farmers are also encouraged to consider water conservation practices like drought-tolerant crop varieties, cropping patterns, water conservation areas and irritation technologies like soil moisture probes, mobile drip irrigation systems and remote monitoring.

Through the implementation of the water conservation tools available, the KDA noted that producers can work together to extend the long-term viability of the Ogallala aquifer which supplies water to the western third of Kansas.

For more information about MYFA, click HERE.

