Chiefs fan with brain cancer given lifelong football memory

Jimmy Alverson, middle front, has brain cancer. He was treated to a special day of football on...
Jimmy Alverson, middle front, has brain cancer. He was treated to a special day of football on Sunday thanks to a Wichita charity.(Courtesy Jim Alverson)
By Andrew Linnabary
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game.

Alverson has medulloblastoma, a brain cancer typically seen in young people. Doctors said he has no treatment options left after the radiation he’s received. Wichita charity Dragon Master Foundation wanted to give him an experience he’d never forget.

The charity flew Alverson, his dad and brother to Kansas City for the game. They were given free tickets, and Alverson got to stand on the field for the Chief’s pregame warmup. The biggest surprise of the night was an honorary game ball from Patrick Mahomes.

All that added up to a great day for Alverson. And there was one more thing that made it special – a 27 to 17 win by the Chiefs.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

