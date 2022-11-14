After pleading guilty, former KCPD officers put on probation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two former Kansas City, Missouri, officers who were charged following the arrest of a transgender woman have been put on probation as part of a plea agreement.

Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard both pleaded guilty to third-degree assault charges filed against them.

Those charges came after they arrested a transgender woman named Breona Hill in 2019.

As a plea agreement had been reached and there was a suspended imposition of sentences.

As such, the two men will be put on three years of supervised probation.

The terms state that they are to have no contact with the victim’s family and not be in possession of a firearm.

Both men must surrender their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Program licenses.

According to the interim police chief, Brummett and Prichard have not been employed with the KCPD since 2021.

The full statement from the Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin is below:

I expect our officers to treat all those they come into contact with on a daily basis with dignity and respect. The officers’ actions that day did not meet those expectations. They were unacceptable, will not be condoned, and will not be tolerated. I want to strongly reiterate if any member of the community has a concern regarding our members’ conduct, please contact the Office of Community Complaints. We respect the outcome of the judicial process. Mr. Prichard and Mr. Brummett have not been employed by the Kansas City Missouri Police Department since 2021.

