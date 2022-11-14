Aging & Style
After pleading guilty, former KCPD officers put on probation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two former Kansas City, Missouri, officers who were charged following the arrest of a transgender woman have been put on probation as part of a plea agreement.

Matthew Brummett and Charles Prichard both pleaded guilty to third-degree assault charges filed against them.

Those charges came after they arrested a transgender woman named Breona Hill in 2019.

As a plea agreement had been reached and there was a suspended imposition of sentences.

As such, the two men will be put on three years of supervised probation.

The terms state that they are to have no contact with the victim’s family and not be in possession of a firearm.

Both men must surrender their Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Program licenses.

According to the interim police chief, Brummett and Prichard have not been employed with the KCPD since 2021.

Stay with KCTV5 News for further information. This is a developing story.

The full statement from the Interim Police Chief Joseph Mabin is below:

