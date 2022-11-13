Aging & Style
Military plane involved in fatal Texas crash was at Garmin Air Show

The Texas Raiders' Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was in Kansas City for the Garmin KC Air Show in...
The Texas Raiders' Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress was in Kansas City for the Garmin KC Air Show in September.(Garmin KC Air Show)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the planes involved in Saturday’s fatal crash in Dallas, Texas, was on display at the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show.

“Our hearts are broken for the families of those involved in Saturday’s mid-air collision at Wings Over Dallas,” the Garmin KC Air Show said in a statement on Facebook. “We were honored to have the crew from the B-17 Texas Raiders at the 2022 Garmin KC Air Show and it was easy to tell how passionate they all were about sharing the history of the plane and the brave aviators that have flown it.”

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortess was in Kansas City in early September for the latest edition of the KC Air Show.

READ MORE: Kansas City Air Show provides education opportunities along with spectacular shows

“The Commemorative Air Force is working with local authorities, the FAA, and the NTSB will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the accident,” the CAF said in a statement.”

A total of six people were killed in the crash that included two planes from the Houston area.

