KCKPD investigating shooting that left 1 dead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers in the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person dead just after midnight Sunday morning.

KCKPD said officers were dispatched to the area of Kansas Avenue and Berger Avenue at 12:16 a.m. for a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a male suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The shooting victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward, the department said.

