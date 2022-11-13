Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster ruled out with a concussion
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster out of Sunday’s game with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.
Smith-Schuster was hurt on an intended target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game.
He was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Referees threw and then picked up a flag on the play.
Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.
