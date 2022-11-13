Aging & Style
Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster ruled out with a concussion

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) rolls on the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster out of Sunday’s game with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.

Smith-Schuster was hurt on an intended target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game.

He was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Referees threw and then picked up a flag on the play.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

