Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster ruled out with a concussion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster out of Sunday’s game with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a concussion.

Smith-Schuster was hurt on an intended target from quarterback Patrick Mahomes during the second quarter of the Chiefs’ game.

He was hit helmet-to-helmet by Jaguars safety Andre Cisco. Referees threw and then picked up a flag on the play.

Smith-Schuster had two catches for 33 yards before leaving the game.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.