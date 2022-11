KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday at noon.

Watch the game live on KCTV5. Follow along here for live updates throughout the game.

The Chiefs inactive list for today's game against the Jaguars include Mecole Hardman (abdominal soreness), Shane Buechele, Ronald Jones, Darian Kinnard, Joshua Kaindoh & Nazeeh Johnson.



Jerick McKinnon, who was limited Friday with shoulder, knee & hamstring, is active. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 13, 2022

