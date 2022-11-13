FORECAST: Chilly temps remain ahead; snowy mix possible Monday night

Clouds have finally cleared in many spots which allowed temperatures to dip into the teens this morning. Later on today we can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

A few areas might reach 40 degrees. It doesn’t get as cold tonight with increasing clouds and a light southeasterly wind. Monday look for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s just before the arrival of our next storm system.

It will bring rain to start with a rain/snow mix likely before a full changeover to snow by Monday evening. Accumulation will be low with anywhere from a dusting up to one inch. Slick spots will cause issues on the roads so be careful while traveling Monday night into Tuesday.

After that our weather remains quiet and cold with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal all the way through the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.