FORECAST: Chilly temperatures remain this weekend; rain/snow mix possible on Monday

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Clouds have been stubborn to clear all day which has prevented temperatures from warming too much.

If clouds don’t clear tonight we may not see much of a chance in those numbers through daybreak on Sunday. It will be cold for the rest of the weekend with highs barely reaching 40 degrees.

Our focus turns to a storm system that will dive out of the Rockies and bring a rain/snow mix to parts of our area on Monday night. This could bring impacts to the roads with primarily wet roads that could get slick especially as temperatures drop below freezing and we get rain to fully change over to snow.

Snow showers are still possible early Tuesday before this system finally exits. Right now accumulation is possible, but not significant. We could see a dusting up to one inch possible especially the farther south and east you live.

If this happens this would be the first measurable snowfall of the season for Kansas City and we typically see our first measurable snow late November.

And if the long range models hold true, we will continue to see below normal temperatures all the way through the Thanksgiving holiday.

