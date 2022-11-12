Aging & Style
Victim identified in death investigation at Kaw Point Park

Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Kaw Point in KCK...
Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found at Kaw Point in KCK along the Kansas River.(KCTV5 News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A victim has been identified following a death investigation at Kaw Point Park.

Deputies from the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area of the Kansas River near Kaw Point Park Wednesday at 10:20 a.m. There, they found a deceased body, identified Saturday as 25-year-old Darwin Reyes of Kansas City, Kansas.

READ MORE: Authorities investigate after body found at Kaw Point in KCK

Someone walking a dog originally reported the dead body to the police Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). All tips remain anonymous and the department said may qualify for a cash reward.

