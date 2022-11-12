Aging & Style
Rollover crash injures 2 in Franklin County

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Franklin County injured two people on Friday night.

According to a report from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Kaylee Huddleston was traveling northbound on I-35 Highway in the 4300 block when she left the roadway for an unknown reason. Her 2003 Honda Pilot crashed, overturning “several times” before coming to a rest upright.

Huddleston and a 7-year-old male passenger were transported to Advent Health for injuries.

The crash happened at 6:20 p.m. Friday night.

