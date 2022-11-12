Multiple homes catch fire along Lake of the Ozarks

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Three homes have been destroyed by a fire that occurred Thursday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Gravois Fire Protection District, the homes were on Oak Drive at the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm of Lake of the Ozarks.

According to a social media post, two of the homes were completely destroyed and the third home sustained significant damage with much of the contents of the home saved.

Posted by Tom Haley on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The above video is courtesy of Tom Haley.

The fire is under investigation and one firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Crews cleared the scene around 6:30 p.m. Fire crews from several area agencies assisted in putting out the flames.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.