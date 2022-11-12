Aging & Style
Missouri tops Penn 92-85 in 3-point barage

Missouri's Noah Carter, left, celebrates a called foul with teammate Sean East II, center, in...
Missouri's Noah Carter, left, celebrates a called foul with teammate Sean East II, center, in front of Penn's Jordan Dingle, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 92-85. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Noah Carter had six of Missouri’s 16 3-pointers and scored 28 points to lead the Tigers to a 92-85 win over Penn on Friday night.

The game was tied at 43 at the half and at 67 with 6 1/2 minutes to go when Tre Gomillion hit a 3-pointer for Missouri. After Clark Slajchert scored inside for the Quakers, Nick Honor nailed a 3-pointer to start a 13-2 run to get the lead to 83-71 with 2:44 remaining.

From there Missouri made 9 of 10 free throws to hold off Penn, which had four 3s to keep the pressure on.

D’Moi Hodge had 17 points, Honor 16 and Gomillion 11 for the Tigers, who turned a plus-10 in turnovers into a 19-9 advantage.

Slajchert finished with 21 points, Jordan Dingle 18 and Jonah Charles 11 for the Quakers (0-2), who also made 16 3-pointers.

Ken Brown had the first and last 3-pointer as Missouri opened the game with four triples for a 12-0 lead. The Tigers’ first six baskets came from long distance, half by Carter.

The Quakers raced back with a 14-0 run to take a 21-20 lead with Ed Holland III capping it with a 3-pointer and three-point play 15 seconds apart. After the halftime tie, Missouri never trailed in the second half.

Missouri improved to 2-0 with the win. The Tigers are back in action Sunday at 5 p.m. against Lindenwood.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

