Johnson, Nowell lead K-State to 63-54 victory over Cal

Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Kansas State guard Markquis Nowell (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54 on Friday night.

Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead.

Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game.

Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 11 for the Wildcats and Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Askew finished with 17 points to lead Cal, but he also had six of the Golden Bears’ 22 turnovers. Kuany scored 13.

K-State improved to 7-1 all-time versus Cal. The two schools last played each other in 2007.

Jerome Tang and the Kansas State Wildcats will return to Manhattan and take on UMKC Thursday night at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

