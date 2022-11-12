Aging & Style
Friday Night Blitz: Schools in Kansas, Missouri edge closer to a state title game appearance

By Nick Sloan and Jared Koller
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are some familiar faces that are just a few games away from a state title.

But there’s some new blood in the playoff picture this year in Kansas.

Below are scores from this week’s game. Highlights are above.

  • Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley West 14
  • Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7
  • St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13
  • Lee’s Summit North 24, Nixa 10
  • Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0
  • Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7
  • Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33
  • Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0
  • Center 35, Nevada 13
  • Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25
  • Smithville 49, Kearney 13
  • Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25
  • Bishop Miege 61, Piper 20
  • Blue Valley Southwest 69, De Soto 35

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

There will be a new champion in Kansas 4A this season.
Grain Valley beat Raytown just three weeks ago. On Friday, it was more of the same.
Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able...
Teryn Jackson turned in a "play of the night" nominee in the Stags' victory over the Pirates.
Gardner-Edgerton will be playing Olathe Northwest next week.
