Friday Night Blitz: Schools in Kansas, Missouri edge closer to a state title game appearance
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are some familiar faces that are just a few games away from a state title.
But there’s some new blood in the playoff picture this year in Kansas.
Below are scores from this week’s game. Highlights are above.
- Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley West 14
- Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7
- St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13
- Lee’s Summit North 24, Nixa 10
- Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0
- Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7
- Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33
- Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0
- Center 35, Nevada 13
- Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25
- Smithville 49, Kearney 13
- Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25
- Bishop Miege 61, Piper 20
- Blue Valley Southwest 69, De Soto 35
