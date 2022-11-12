Friday Night Blitz: Schools in Kansas, Missouri edge closer to a state title game appearance

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There are some familiar faces that are just a few games away from a state title.

But there’s some new blood in the playoff picture this year in Kansas.

Below are scores from this week’s game. Highlights are above.

Gardner-Edgerton 21, Blue Valley West 14

Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7

St. Thomas Aquinas 28, St. James Academy 13

Lee’s Summit North 24, Nixa 10

Mill Valley 49, Pittsburg 0

Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7

Olathe Northwest 35, Olathe West 33

Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0

Center 35, Nevada 13

Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25

Smithville 49, Kearney 13

Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25

Bishop Miege 61, Piper 20

Blue Valley Southwest 69, De Soto 35

