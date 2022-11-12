Aging & Style
FORECAST: Chilly temps remain all weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clouds will eventually clear this morning to reveal more sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will only climb into the middle 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s for most of the afternoon. Wind relaxes and skies remain clear overnight which will allow temperatures to cool into the upper teens and low 20s by daybreak on Sunday.

We should get a little warmer Sunday afternoon with highs back in the low 40s, but it doesn’t look much warmer next week. Our next storm system is spinning off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. That system will likely push south and east early in the week before arriving here Monday night.

We could see a few rain showers mixing in with snowflakes after sunset on Monday with the chance of a few flurries early Tuesday. Right now, little to no accumulation is expected at this time. After that, we stay mainly dry and very cold all the way through the upcoming weekend.

