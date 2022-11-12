Aging & Style
20-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Merriam stabbing

20-year-old Devin Braswell is accused of murdering 23-year-old Charles Dillon during a Oct. 21 stabbing in Merriam.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 20-year-old man was charged Friday with premeditated first-degree murder in relation to a deadly Oct. 21 stabbing in Merriam, Kansas.

Devin Braswell was accused of stabbing and killing 23-year-old Charles Thomas Dillon. Braswell was arrested Nov. 10 and charged a day later for the Oct. 21 killing.

The Merriam Police Department responded to a call in the 7300 block of Royalty Way at around 11 p.m. on Friday Oct. 21. Upon arrival, they found Dillon dead at the scene.

Braswell, a Johnson County resident, is being held in Johnson County Jail. His bond is posted at $1 million.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

