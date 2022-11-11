Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:

Kansas 6A:

Olathe Northwest at Olathe West

Blue Valley West at Gardner-Edgerton Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports



Kansas 5A:

Pittsburg at Mill Valley

Blue Valley Southwest at DeSoto

Kansas 4A:

Bishop Miege at Piper

St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo or at https://athletics.sjakeepingfaith.org/stretch



Missouri Class 6:

Park Hill South at Liberty North

Lee’s Summit North at Nixa

Missouri Class 5:

Oak Park at Fort Osage

Raytown at Grain Valley

Missouri Class 4:

Smithville at Kearney

Nevada at Center

Missouri Class 3:

Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Missouri Class 2:

Pembroke Hill at Holden

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.