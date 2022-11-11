Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.
Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:
Kansas 6A:
- Olathe Northwest at Olathe West
- Blue Valley West at Gardner-Edgerton
- Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports
Kansas 5A:
- Pittsburg at Mill Valley
- Blue Valley Southwest at DeSoto
Kansas 4A:
- Bishop Miege at Piper
- St. James Academy at St. Thomas Aquinas
- Game can be seen on YouTube at STA Halo or at https://athletics.sjakeepingfaith.org/stretch
Missouri Class 6:
- Park Hill South at Liberty North
- Lee’s Summit North at Nixa
Missouri Class 5:
- Oak Park at Fort Osage
- Raytown at Grain Valley
Missouri Class 4:
- Smithville at Kearney
- Nevada at Center
Missouri Class 3:
- Odessa at Pleasant Hill
Missouri Class 2:
- Pembroke Hill at Holden
