Third round of high school football playoffs continues Friday in KC

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High school football action continues Friday night in the Kansas City metro area with the third round of the playoffs. Olathe West was the latest Hy-Vee Team of the Week.

Here are the matchups and classes for the playoffs:

Kansas 6A:

  • Olathe Northwest at Olathe West
  • Blue Valley West at Gardner-Edgerton
    • Game can be seen on Spectrum Sports

Kansas 5A:

  • Pittsburg at Mill Valley
  • Blue Valley Southwest at DeSoto

Kansas 4A:

Missouri Class 6:

  • Park Hill South at Liberty North
  • Lee’s Summit North at Nixa

Missouri Class 5:

  • Oak Park at Fort Osage
  • Raytown at Grain Valley

Missouri Class 4:

  • Smithville at Kearney
  • Nevada at Center

Missouri Class 3:

  • Odessa at Pleasant Hill

Missouri Class 2:

  • Pembroke Hill at Holden

